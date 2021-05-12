Ruston Kelly Taking ‘Shape and Destroy’ Album on the Road in Fall 2021

Live music is ramping back up, and Ruston Kelly is getting in on the action. He's announced a 29-city run set to start on Oct. 7.

The Shape and Destroy North American Tour, which shares its name with Kelly’s 2020 album, has already sold out a pair of November dates at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Beginning in Canada, Kelly will make his way through North America in October and November, ending the tour with a date in Minneapolis, Minn., on Nov. 21.

During the Shape and Destroy Tour, Kelly promises a wide range of material that will cover the span of his entire career but focus on his most recent album. After years of writing songs for artists including Tim McGraw and the Josh Abbott Band, Shape and Destroy was Kelly’s second solo album; produced by Jarrad Kritzstein, it takes listeners on Kelly’s journey from substance abuse to sobriety.

"Whatever someone might get out of listening to this record and hearing me express myself in this way, it’s completely theirs,” Kelly tells MusicRow.

Joining Kelly on tour on all dates but one is indie-folk singer-songwriter Margaret Glaspy. She also released her second studio album, Devotion, in 2020; it was named one of the 20 essential albums released in the first six months of 2020 by BBC Radio 6 Music.

On the first of Kelly’s sold-out nights at the Ryman Auditorium, his father will open the show. Pedal steel player Tim “TK” Kelly is an admired musician whom Ruston credits with teaching him to play guitar.

Ruston Kelly, 2021 Shape and Destroy Tour Dates:

Oct. 7 -- San Diego, Calif. @ Music Box

Oct. 8 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom

Oct. 9 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Ace Theatre

Oct. 11 -- San Francisco, Calif. @ The Fillmore

Oct. 14 -- Portland, Ore. @ Wonder Ballroom

Oct. 15 -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada @ Biltmore Cabaret

Oct. 16 -- Seattle, Wash. @ Neumos

Oct. 18 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

Oct. 20 --Denver, Colo. @ Summit

Oct. 22 -- Houston, Texas @ The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues

Oct. 23 -- Austin, Texas @ Mohawk

Oct. 24 -- Dallas, Texas @ HiFi

Oct. 26 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Knuckleheads

Oct. 27 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall

Oct. 29 --Detroit, Mich. @ Shelter

Oct. 30 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Vogue

Nov. 3 --Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom

Nov. 5 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Terminal West

Nov. 6 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Workplay

Nov. 7-8-- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 10 -- New York City @ TBA

Nov. 11 -- Washington, DC @ Sixth & I

Nov. 12 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts

Nov. 13 -- Boston, Mass. @ Paradise

Nov. 15 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Danforth Music Hall,

Nov. 18 -- Columbus, Ohio @ A&R Bar

Nov. 19 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Turner Hall,

Nov. 20 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Thalia Hall

Nov. 21 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Amsterdam

See All Country Tours Slated for 2021: