Ryan Hurd turned to social media to wish his wife, Maren Morris, a happy birthday on Saturday (April 10), and he shared some sweet words alongside an adorable photo of the couple.

Hurd posted a picture on Instagram of the couple laying on their backs on what looks like either a deck or a wooden dock, simply enjoying each other's company.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY MM!" he writes to accompany the picture. "It’s been a hell of a year, but you are an incredible mom, partner, artist, and you make my life better every day. I am always proud of you and I love watching you make music and live the life we get to live together. Cake! Margaritas! HOORAY!"

Morris and Hurd met when they were both struggling to establish themselves as singer-songwriters in Nashville's music scene. They married on March 24, 2018, and they welcomed their first child, a baby boy names Hayes, on March 23, 2020.

The couple have had a lot of extra bonding time with their son over the course of the past year, since they've both been off the road due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But that hasn't stopped Morris from having a huge career year; she's nominated for Female Artist, Single, Song and Video of the Year in the 2021 ACM Awards, which will air from Nashville's Grand Ole Opry, Bluebird Cafe and Ryman Auditorium on April 18.