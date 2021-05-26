‘School of Rock’ Drummer Kevin Clark Dead at 32

Kevin Clark appeared in only one film, but it was a good one: School of Rock, where a struggling rock guitarist played by Jack Black finds his calling when he accidentally becomes a band teacher for a bunch of musical prodigies. Clark played Freddy, the group’s drummer. The role was not a stretch for Clark; he had been playing drums since the age of 3 and could also play several other instruments, including guitar and violin.

After School of Rock, Clark continued to follow his passion for music, performing with different bands around Chicago. Tragically, that ended this week when Clark was killed in a bike accident. He was only 32 years old.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Clark “was riding a bicycle early Wednesday when he was struck and killed at a notoriously dangerous intersection on the Northwest Side. He was hit by a Hyundai Sonata around 1:20 a.m. in the 2600 block of North Western Avenue.” A 20-year-old-woman was driving the Hyundai, and “The driver of the Hyundai, a 20-year-old woman, was issued several citations, police said.”

Black already posted a tribute to his late co-star, writing on his Instagram, “Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community.”

Here’s one of Clark’s signature scenes from School of Rock:

And here is Clark performing with Black and the cast of School of Rock at the film’s ten-year reunion in 2013.

Our condolences go out to Clark’s family and friends on their terrible loss.

