Severe Thunderstorm Watch Wednesday For Cheyenne and Eastern Wyoming

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 9:00 PM Wednesday (May 26) for counties in Eastern Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. The Watch area includes the cities of Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Torrington, and Wheatland.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop and intensity this afternoon over eastern Wyoming and spread eastward across the watch. Very large hail and damaging winds are expected with the most intense cells. An isolated tornado or two are also possible. - National Weather Service

WHAT IS A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH?

The National Weather Service says that a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. If you are in a Watch Area be on the lookout for severe weather and possible storm Warnings. A Warning is issued when the weather even is occurring. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.

 URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
   Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 207
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   125 PM MDT Wed May 26 2021

   The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Western Nebraska
     Southwest South Dakota
     Eastern Wyoming

   * Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 125 PM
     until 900 PM MDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2.5
       inches in diameter likely
     Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts
       to 80 mph possible
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are expected to develop and intensity this
   afternoon over eastern Wyoming and spread eastward across the watch.
    Very large hail and damaging winds are expected with the most
   intense cells.  An isolated tornado or two are also possible.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 95
   statute miles east and west of a line from 80 miles northwest of
   Chadron NE to 20 miles east southeast of Sidney NE. For a complete
   depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update
   (WOUS64 KWNS WOU7).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
   favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
   Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
   weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
   warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
   tornadoes.
WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 207
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHEYENNE WY
127 PM MDT WED MAY 26 2021

The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm watch
207 in effect until 9 PM MDT this evening for the following areas

in nebraska this watch includes 8 counties

in panhandle nebraska

cheyenne              

in western nebraska

banner                box butte             dawes                
kimball               morrill               scotts bluff         
sioux                 

in wyoming this watch includes 5 counties

in east central wyoming

converse              niobrara              

in southeast wyoming

goshen                laramie               platte               

this includes the cities of agate, alliance, angora, bayard, 
bill, bordeaux, bridgeport, brownson, chadron, chadron st park, 
cheyenne, deer creek, douglas, gering, glenrock, guernsey, 
harrisburg, harrison, kimball, lusk, redbird, redington, 
scottsbluff, sidney, torrington, and wheatland.

