The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 9:00 PM Wednesday (May 26) for counties in Eastern Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. The Watch area includes the cities of Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Torrington, and Wheatland.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop and intensity this afternoon over eastern Wyoming and spread eastward across the watch. Very large hail and damaging winds are expected with the most intense cells. An isolated tornado or two are also possible. - National Weather Service

WHAT IS A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH?

The National Weather Service says that a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. If you are in a Watch Area be on the lookout for severe weather and possible storm Warnings. A Warning is issued when the weather even is occurring. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 207 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 125 PM MDT Wed May 26 2021 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Western Nebraska Southwest South Dakota Eastern Wyoming * Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 125 PM until 900 PM MDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2.5 inches in diameter likely Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts to 80 mph possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are expected to develop and intensity this afternoon over eastern Wyoming and spread eastward across the watch. Very large hail and damaging winds are expected with the most intense cells. An isolated tornado or two are also possible. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 95 statute miles east and west of a line from 80 miles northwest of Chadron NE to 20 miles east southeast of Sidney NE. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU7). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 207 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHEYENNE WY 127 PM MDT WED MAY 26 2021 The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm watch 207 in effect until 9 PM MDT this evening for the following areas in nebraska this watch includes 8 counties in panhandle nebraska cheyenne in western nebraska banner box butte dawes kimball morrill scotts bluff sioux in wyoming this watch includes 5 counties in east central wyoming converse niobrara in southeast wyoming goshen laramie platte this includes the cities of agate, alliance, angora, bayard, bill, bordeaux, bridgeport, brownson, chadron, chadron st park, cheyenne, deer creek, douglas, gering, glenrock, guernsey, harrisburg, harrison, kimball, lusk, redbird, redington, scottsbluff, sidney, torrington, and wheatland.