Shania Twain Announces Final Dates for Her ‘Let’s Go!’ Las Vegas Residency

All good things must come to an end, and Shania Twain will be closing out her Let's Go! The Las Vegas Residency in the summer of 2022.

But there's good news for Twain fans, too: She just announced 16 final show dates, wrapping up the residency with a stacked calendar of performances.

The new dates span across three months. They are June 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 15, 17 and 18; August 26, 27 and 31; and September 2, 3, 7, 9 and 10. Tickets will go on sale beginning this Friday (Dec. 17) at 10AM PST, but Twain's fanclub members will have access to a special pre-sale beginning Tuesday (Dec. 14), and there's also a pre-sale for Citi card-members happening the same day.

When Twain does finish her Let's Go! residency, it'll be the end of an era. She began the run in December 2019, so it'll have been running for almost three years by the time it concludes. After beginning the first leg of the dates, the singer extended her residency in February 2020, but had to shelve those shows soon after due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later, as the live music industry slowly resumed, Twain returned to the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino for more Let's Go! gigs. A '90s favorite who was sidelined by a long battle with Lyme disease and multiple throat surgeries that altered her signature voice, Twain experienced nothing short of a resurgence during 2020, finding new fans through her creative use of social media and a brand-new TikTok account. She collaborated with Kelsea Ballerini and flirted with the idea of a Kane Brown duet, too.

But perhaps most exciting for fans of the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" superstar is the fact that the end of her Vegas residency could well signal a new musical chapter. In late 2020, she shared that she'd assembled a "mountain of new songs" during quarantine, and in June 2021, she confirmed that all that work was building to a new album, which she hopes will be the best one she's ever made.

