Shania Twain Extends Her ‘Queen of Me’ Tour With Five New Dates

Shania Twain is still months away from kicking off her 2023 Queen of Me Tour, but she's already adding more shows to the massive international trek.

The singer, whose upcoming Queen of Me album will be her first full-length release since 2017, quickly started selling out shows after the on-sale date for her tour arrived in early November. Now, thanks to fan demand, she's adding second dates in two cities and new shows in three more.

The new shows are in Bethel, N.Y. on July 3, New Orleans, La. on July 24 and Leeds, U.K. on Sept. 28, plus Twain is now playing second-night stops in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada and Glasgow, U.K. She shared the news on social media, posting a graphic of the full tour lineup indicating the dates that are currently sold out as well as the new shows.

"The reaction to my Queen of Me Tour has been...just amazing!!! So many sold out shows," Twain gushes in the caption. "Sooooo we're playing five more shows!!"

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday (Dec. 2) at 10AM local time via Live Nation. Twain's Queen of Me Tour now features stops in over 48 cities spread across 54 dates in the U.S., Canada and Europe. The trek launches in late April in Spokane, Wa. and wraps with a U.K. leg in late September. Breland, Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Mickey Guyton, Priscilla Block, Hailey Whitters and Robyn Ottolini are splitting the opening slot on the tour.

The tour takes its name from Twain's upcoming Queen of Me album, which is due out on Feb. 3. Additionally, as previously announced, $1 of every ticket sale will benefit the Shania Kids Can foundation, which the singer established to support children who are experiencing economic hardship.