Sheryl Crow Announces New Album to Accompany ‘Sheryl’ Documentary

Sheryl Crow's 60 years of life are being showcased in a new biopic, titled Sheryl. The music used in the documentary will of course be from the woman who inspired the film. Fans will also be able to purchase the soundtrack the same day the film arrives on Showtime.

Sheryl: Music From the Feature Documentary will arrive on May 6.

The two-disc project will feature 35 songs including some of Crow's biggest hits like "All I Wanna Do", "If It Makes You Happy" and "My Favorite Mistake." Sheryl will also have collaborations with Maren Morris and Stevie Nicks, Chris Stapleton, Keith Richards, Johnny Cash and more.

Sheryl made its world premiere at this year's South by Southwest Conference and Festival on March 11. The film follow's Crow's life and career as she navigated various challenges such as sexism, ageism, depression and even cancer by harnessing the power of her gift.

"It’s a story full of sex, drugs, and rock and roll and I’m only telling it once. The #SherylDoc is coming to @showtime on May 6," Crow writes on Instagram.

The "Soak Up the Sun" singer began her music career in the 1980s as a backup vocalist for Michael Jackson. She toured with the legendary artist on his Bad Tour before embarking on her solo career. Over the years, Crow has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide and has won nine Grammy Awards among numerous other accolades.