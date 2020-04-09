Country artists' references to religion can range from "so subtle that you don't notice it until you're Googling the meaning behind the lyrics" to "as overt as you can get." But no matter their visibility, religious references in country music are plentiful, to say the least.

Everyone from Hank Williams to Carrie Underwood has mentioned God and faith in a song; in fact, religion and country music are so intertwined that the Inspirational Country Music Awards are held each year. So, The Boot has rounded up our favorite country songs about faith -- the musical reminders of the values that run deep through the genre: