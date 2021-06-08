5

"Feel That Fire" was the debut single and title track of Bentley's fourth studio album. Bentley wrote the song with Brett Beavers and the Warren Brothers, and has his wife Cassidy to thank for, in part, inspiring lines such as, "But she needs to feel that fire / The one that lets her know for sure / She's everything I want and more / A real desire / Does she know I'd walk alone out on the wire / To make her feel that fire?"

"The theme of the whole song is about girls wanting this or that," Bentley tells The Boot. "It was a fun song to write because no one had a real agenda. It was more about four guys, who all have different understandings and misunderstandings of the opposite sex, and trying to put those into a song."