Spring Into Fall This Weekend With The Cheyenne Fall Festival

Are you ready for Fall? I'm sure we all are after a really hot Summer. We're collectively ready to sit by a fire with a blanket(not too close) with a cup of cider(or pumpkin spice whatever) and enjoy the season. What better way to welcome back Fall than by celebrating at the Cheyenne Fall Festival? You can do that this weekend at 1461 Obsidian Road in Cheyenne.

This looks to be the best Fall Fest ever in Cheyenne with over 100 vendors, food trucks, hayrides, there's no price for entry or parking, so it's affordable family fun. And who doesn't like celebrating all things Fall? The event kicks off at 10 am until 4 pm, so it's a nice all-day event for you to take in.

The weather Saturday as of right now is looking like it's going to be 79 and Sunny. So there won't be any issues there. You'll be able to frolic through the Fall Festival without the need for an umbrella or a sweater, though, if it were 10 degrees cooler, you might be able to pull that off. Or, just be really hot, you do you, boo.

Here's some more info from their Facebook page.

Cheyenne Fall Fest will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021. It will be outdoors, east of town about five miles from the Archer Complex at 1461 Obsidian Road, Cheyenne, Wyo 82009. For anyone and everyone, this event hopes to bring together a taste of all things beautiful about fall! There will be local craft vendors, food, games, hayrides, and more! Best of all, being outdoors will allow us to take in the sights and smells of fall AND bask if sweater weather! Crisp air, leaves crunching, and the scent of apples... mmmmmm

See you there!

