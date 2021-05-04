Wyoming Towns And The Star Wars Characters They Remind Us Of

Wyoming Towns And The Star Wars Characters They Remind Of Us Every May, millions around the world celebrate Star Wars Day . To get in on the fun, here's our comparison of several favorite Star Wars characters and the Wyoming towns that remind us of them.

May the 4th Be With You.



Han Solo and Cheyenne – Described as both a “hero and a scoundrel”, the guy who won the Millenium Falcon in a card game also became the leader of the Rebel Alliance. In the same way, our Capital City leads Wyoming, in spite of its questionable ethics.

Darth Vader and Rock Springs – Once a proud Jedi Knight, Anakin Skywalker abandoned his children and turned to the dark side. Kind of like Rock Springs; a town with a checkered past and a bad reputation.

Yoda and Laramie – Small, but wise. Yoda was a skilled trainer and mentor. Similar to the way Laramie has helped educate Wyoming’s young people for over a century.

Princess Leia and Yellowstone – Like Yellowstone, Princess Leia is beautiful. They’re also bold, strong, and fearless.

Chewbacca and Casper – Casper and Chewbacca are both misunderstood and underrated. In spite of their rough appearance, they’re loyal, compassionate, and smarter than they look.

R2-D2 and Gillette – Resourceful, brave, and hard-working, R2D2 and Gillette both get the job done.

Jabba the Hutt and Jackson – Like Jabba’s Palace, Jackson Hole lures you in with the promise of an epic party and eventually takes all of your money.

Obi-wan Kenobi and Thermopolis – Like Obi-wan, Thermopolis thrives on a rich history and a powerful force. That force is the largest mineral hot spring in the world and its history is on display at the nearby Dinosaur Center.

Lando Calrissian and Cody – Buffalo Bill Cody and Lando had a lot in common, they were both flashy, charismatic schemers who loved to gamble.