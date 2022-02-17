‘Stranger Things’ Will End With Season 5

“Every ending has a beginning.”

That’s the tagline of the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things. And it suggests that the show is coming to an end, a fact that’s been confirmed by series creators the Duffer brothers in a new letter to fans.

“Several years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things,” they wrote. “At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last.”

The series is not going out quietly, though. This upcoming fourth season is of such “unprecedented length,” according to the Duffers, that they are releasing it on Netflix in two parts. “Volume 1” premieres on May 27. “Volume 2” follows about a month later, on July 1.

There are also four new posters for Season 4 of the show, which you’ll find below:

Stranger Things 4 Posters

Here is the official synopsis for Season 4 of Stranger Things:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

So, yes, Stranger Things is almost over. But there are still two full seasons left (or three, depending on how you look at these “Volumes” coming out this summer.) We’ll have lots more on Stranger Things 4 when the show premieres in May.

