Study Finds 90 Perecent of Americans Annoyed By Co-Workers

A new study finds that American workers are most often annoyed by people who interrupt or steal credit for work they didn't do.

And they don't necessarily love conversations about politics, COVID-19, or hearing the intimate details of what is going on in someone else's life either.

Those are some of the findings of a survey of 1,900 American workers conducted by Quality Logo Products.

You can read the entire survey here.

Among the key findings of the survey:

More than 90% of American workers said at least one coworker annoys them.

However, only one in ten say they would speak to a manager about the problem employee.

57% have considered quitting or quit because of an annoying coworker.

The most annoying behaviors in a co-worker: 1. Interrupting 2. Taking credit for someone else's work 3. Oversharing.

The most annoying workplace conversations: 1. Politics 2. COVID-19 3. Money.

Nearly half (48%) find their colleagues less annoying in a remote setting.

The survey found that most people found entry-level or mid-level employees the most annoying.

And while most people answering the survey found one co-worker especially annoying, 40 percent found four people they work with to be unusually annoying, and one in five were annoyed by five or more people at work.