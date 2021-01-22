Study Reveals the Salary Amount That Will Make Us Happy

How much money would make you happy?

You know what they say, money can't buy you happiness. Do you buy into that? I mean, I think there's an unhealthy emphasis on money, but we do need it to create a life for ourselves. And I believe that money can buy things that bring me happiness. For instance, the cup of coffee I got on the way into the office made me very happy. Is it everlasting joy in my soul? No, but it's happiness.

With that being said, would more money in your paycheck make you happier?

A recent study says yes. The University of Pennsylvania's Wharton Business School looked into this and analyzed the financial responses of more than 33,000 people. They found that "all forms of well-being continued to rise with income."

In other words, mo' money... no mo' problems.

Coming off of a year like 2020, I think this is more true than ever. So many people took pay cuts or lost their jobs completely and it definitely had an effect on our overall outlook on life. I do believe however, that we prioritized the things that matter in life and ultimately found happiness in things like family, experience, friends, etc.

So if a higher income means higher happiness levels, then surely there's a specific amount that would satisfy us completely. I know you're probably thinking, "I'd be verrrry happy as a millionaire", but let's be realistic. That same study found that financial stressors disappeared once someone's salary hit $75,000.

I guess you can take that number to your boss during your next salary negotiation... Good luck!