Sturgill Simpson will release his third album in 12 months in August. A press release describes The Ballad of Dood and Juanita as the singer's "most ambitious project to date."

Simpson wrote and recorded his new album in less than a week, enlisting the same group of musicians who played on 2020's Cuttin' Grass, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2: Sierra Hull, Mike Bub, Stuart Duncan, Scott Vestal, Tim O'Brien, Mark Howard and Miles Miller. He calls the project a "rollercoaster ride through all the styles of traditional country and bluegrass and mountain music that I love, including gospel and a cappella."

"I just wanted to write a story — not a collection of songs that tell a story, but an actual story, front to back," adds Simpson in a press release, describing Dood and Juanita's story as "a simple tale of either redemption or revenge."

One song, "Juanita," features none other than country legend Willie Nelson — an appropriate special guest, as he knows a thing or two about creating a concept album.

The Ballad of Dood and Juanita is due out digitally and on CD on Aug. 20, with a vinyl release to follow on Dec. 3. It's available to pre-order and pre-save now, and full details are below.

Prior to surprise-releasing his Cuttin' Grass albums — which feature bluegrass covers of songs from Simpson's back catalog — Simpson dropped his Sound & Fury album in 2019. It was his second and final major-label release, as in an early-2020 interview with Uproxx, the singer-songwriter railed against both those in charge at his label and the industry as a whole, and said he was "done" unless the label dropped him.

Despite saying he wasn't sure if he'd ever tour again after his planned 2020, Simpson does have some fall shows on his calendar. Fans can find more information at SturgillSimpson.com

Courtesy of CodeBlue Media

Sturgill Simpson, The Ballad of Dood and Juanita Tracklist:

1. "Prologue"

2. "Ol’ Dood (Part I)"

3. "One in the Saddle, One on the Ground"

4. "Shamrock"

5. "Played Out"

6. "Sam"

7. "Juanita" (feat. Willie Nelson)

8. "Go in Peace"

9. "Epilogue"

10. "Ol’ Dood (Part II)"

