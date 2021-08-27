It has come to light that Rylee McCollum, a 2019 graduate of Jackson Hole High School, was one of the U.S. Marines killed in Afghanistan on August 26.

Upon learning this, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow released the following statement:

“Saying that I am grateful for Rylee’s service to our country does not begin to encapsulate the grief and sadness I feel today as a mother and as an American. My heart and prayers are with Rylee’s family, friends, and the entire Jackson community. “We will find many ways to honor Rylee for this ultimate and untimely sacrifice in the coming months and years - but for now, my arms are wrapped around Rylee’s loved ones from afar and I pray they find some comfort.”