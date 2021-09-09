Suspicious Letter With White Powder Causes Scare at Cheyenne Public Safety Center
There was a brief scare at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center Thursday morning when a suspicious letter was discovered inside the mail room.
Cheyenne Fire Rescue says crews were called to the scene at 9:08 a.m. and arrived five minutes later.
"The package had a white powder spill from the envelope," CFR said in a joint press release. "No health threat was identified after testing occurred on the substance conducted by CFR hazardous materials technicians."
The incident remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.
