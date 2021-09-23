Suzy Bogguss To Perform In Cheyenne Saturday

Fun fact that I read yesterday, the younger generations are really digging 90s country now. They're streaming it and consuming it. Maybe all is not lost on the younger generation after all? Now, we just need to take it a step further and get them in front of a stage with 90s country royalty. Good thing for said generation, Suzy Bogguss is set to headline a show at The Lincoln this Saturday.

Talk about star power. She's chock full of country music greatness that will instantly turn into a line dancing, toe tappin' affair.

Get our free mobile app

Grammy award-winning and Platinum selling artist Suzy Bogguss is one to chase the muse wherever it may lead. She has covered Country, Swing, Jazz, Folk, Americana and Roots music with style and grace. During the creative explosion that was country music in the 1990s Suzy Bogguss sold 4 millions records with sparkling radio hits like “Outbound Plane”, “Someday Soon”, “Letting Go” and “Drive South”.

Now, all you need to do is grab your dancing partner, your boots and get ready for a good time. I'd wager Suzy can still get the crowd going and this is a show you don't want to miss. Tickets start at 25 bucks, but you can reserve tables for more.

I don't know what your plans were for Saturday, but you should mark through them so you can go see some 90s Country goodiness and get those feet moving for what should be an awesome show. Let's step back to the 90s, you deserve it.

READ MORE: 13 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Acts Have Played Cheyenne Frontier Days