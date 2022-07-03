The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office will hold a public auction of abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles on Tuesday, July 5.

Bids on most of the vehicles scheduled for auction will start at $100.

That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.

According to the post, the following vehicles will be up for auction:

- 2009 Lincoln MKS (starting bid of $100.00)

- 2007 Jeep Commander (starting bid of $100.00)

- Homemade Trailer (starting bid of $100.00)

- 2003 Mazda 6 (starting bid of $270.00)

The auction will be held at Tuesday, July 5 at 10 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office at 50140B Highway 191 South in Rock Springs.