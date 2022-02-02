Tanya Tucker Announces 2022 Hard Luck Tour

After an unexpected hiatus, Tanya Tucker is going back on the road this summer for her newly announced 2022 Hard Luck Tour.

The country star will kick off the trek in her home state of Texas with a show at the San Antonio Rodeo on Feb. 13. She'll pick things up again in June with a string of shows in Tennessee and North Carolina before visiting Oklahoma and regions of Canada in July.

“So excited to get back out on the road," Tucker said in a statement. "I’ve had a little bit of Hard Luck lately, but my luck’s changing and I can’t wait to see y’all on our new Hard Luck Tour real soon! I love my fans and hope to see y’all this year!”

Tucker's recent "hard luck" included undergoing emergency surgery in July 2021 after doctors found a fracture in her hip. She was forced to cancel the remainder of her 2021 Bring My Flowers Now Tour dates, citing her extended recovery time and concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional tour dates are expected to be added in the coming weeks. Tickets for the currently announced tour dates are on sale now. You can find more information on ticketing at Tanya Tucker's official website.

Tanya Tucker Hard Luck Tour Dates:

Feb. 13 -- San Antonio, Texas @ San Antonio Rodeo

June 3-5 -- Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Riverbend

June 4 -- Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah's Cherokee Event Center

July 8 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ River Spirit Casino

July 9 -- Hinton, Okla. @ Sugar Creek Casino

July 14 -- Enoch, Alb. @ River Cree Resort & Casino

July 14-17 -- Craven, Sask. @ Country Thunder Saskatchewan

Aug. 4 -- Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

Aug. 4-6 -- Detroit Lakes, Minn. @ WE Fest

Aug. 5 -- Bayfield, Wis. @ Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua

10 Things to Know About Tanya Tucker