Tanya Tucker Plots Extensive Tour Dates for 2021

Tanya Tucker has revealed the cities and dates for a 2021 run of concerts that will keep her busy on the road from the end of June until the beginning of December.

The Grammy Award winner released a packed-out schedule for her 2021 Bring My Flowers Now Tour on Wednesday (May 2). She's announced rescheduled dates for her 2020 CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour, and Tucker has also booked a slew of new dates and festival appearances.

The singer, whom a press release calls the “original female outlaw,” will play more than 35 cities in 2021. Previously purchased tickets will be valid for rescheduled dates.

“We’ve all been through hell and back the past year, so I can’t wait to get back out there and perform. It’s been too damn long," Tucker says.

Tucker added live dates through Dec. 3. The new calendar includes shows at Red Rocks with Brandi Carlile — who produced Tucker’s award-winning While I’m Livin’ album — on Sept. 11 and 12.

Fans can also catch the "Delta Dawn" singer at several upcoming festivals in the summer and fall of 2021. She'll perform at Country Jam in Grand Junction, Colo., in late June, followed by Wisconsin’s Country Thunder in July and Iowa’s Hinterland Music Festival in early August.

Tucker will also take the stage at Kentucky’s Railbird, East Tennessee’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Missouri’s Roots N Blues Festival, Middle Tennessee’s Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival and the Austin City Limits Music Festival. A Dec. 3 appearance in Las Vegas at the Golden Nugget Casino rounds out her tour schedule for 2021.

See a full list of Tanya Tucker's 2021 concert dates below.

Tanya Tucker's 2021 Bring My Flowers Now Tour Dates:

June 25 – Grand Junction, Colo. @ Country Jam

June 27 – Minden, Nev. @ Carson Valley Inn Casino

July 16 – Twin Lakes, Wis. @ Country Thunder

July 17 – Bayfield, Wis. @ Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua

July 31 – Hinton, Okla. @ Sugar Creek Casino

Aug. 6 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Knuckleheads Saloon^^

Aug. 7 – Saint Charles, Iowa @ Hinterland Music Festival

Aug. 11 – Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre^^

Aug. 13 – Albany, N.Y. @ Hart Theatre at The Egg^^

Aug. 14 – Mashantucket, Ct. @ Foxwoods Resort Casino^^

Aug. 19 – Vernon, N.Y. @ Vernon Downs

Aug. 20 – Nichols, N.Y. @ Tioga Downs Race Track

Aug. 26 – Roanoke, Va. @ Jefferson Center^^

Aug. 27 – Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center^^

Aug. 29 – Lexington, Ky. @ Railbird Music Festival

Sept. 5 – Bay Harbor, Mich. @ Great Lake Center for the Arts

Sept 10 – Bristol, Tenn. @ Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Sept. 11 – Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre**

Sept. 12 – Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre**

Sept. 14 – Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theatre^^

Sept. 17 – Dallas, Texas @ The Kessler Theater^^

Sept. 19 – Houston, Texas @ The Heights Theater^^

Sept. 24 – Columbia, Mo. @ Roots N Blues Festival

Sept. 25 – Franklin, Tenn. @ Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

Oct. 1 – Austin, Texas @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

Oct. 3 – Deadwood, S.D. @ Deadwood Mountain Grand

Oct. 5 – Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory^^

Oct. 6 – Spokane, Wash. @ The Bing Crosby Theater^^

Oct. 8 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox Theatre^^

Oct. 9 – Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom^^

Oct. 10 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Vogue Theatre^^

Oct. 12 – Red Bluff, Colo. @ State Theatre for the Arts^^

Oct. 17 – Bakersfield, Calif. @ Fox Theatre^^

Oct. 18 – San Luis Obispo, Calif. @ Fremont Theater^^

Oct. 20 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Crest Theatre^^

Oct. 21 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall^^

Dec. 3 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Golden Nugget Casino

^^CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour

**With Brandi Carlile