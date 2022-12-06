Team Wyoming Earning $$$ at National Finals Rodeo

The National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas has been rolling along with 5 rounds in the books and the Wyoming contingent has been respectable at the big show. Saddle bronc rider Tanner Butner from Daniel is making his first appearance at the NFR and placed 2nd in the 2nd round with an 88.5 to earn $17,410. He also earned money in the 3rd round with an 87 so he pocketed $2332. Butner attended Pinedale and Big Piney High Schools as well as Central Wyoming College in Riverton and is currently 6th in the average of the NFR and 14th in the world standings.

Brody Cress of Hillsdale outside of Cheyenne has endured a tough NFR so far as he has won money in just one round of the saddle and that was in the 1st one with an 85. Last year, Cress won the NFR average and the winner of the 2022 average in each event will pick up just over $74,000. Cress is currently 6th in the world standings with over $198,000 in earnings and is running 9th in the average.

Zeke Thurston who competed at Sheridan College is having a great week in Vegas as he visited the pay window 4 times in 5 nights, He finished in a tie for 2nd in the first round with an 87.5 to win 20,053, then tied for 2nd in the 2nd round so that earned him $17,410. He was 6th in the 3rd round and won $2332 and won the 4th round with an 88.5 and won a cool $28,914. Right now Thurston is 4th in the world standings and 1st in the average.

Over in the bareback, Cole Reiner from Buffalo came into the National Finals #1 in the world standings but now sits in 2nd place at $207,345. He took 1st in the 4th round with an 89 to win $28,914 and 5th in the 3rd round with an 83.5 to pocket $7462, Reiner is 4th in the average and trails Jess Pope by over $100,000 with 5 rounds to go.

Ty Breuer who rodeoed at Central Wyoming College in Riverton is 9th in the average and 15th in the world standings halfway through the NFR. He won some cash in the 2nd round but was out of the money in 4 other rounds.

The NFR continues Tuesday night with round 6 and concludes on Saturday at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.

