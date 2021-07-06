Teen Killed in Shooting in East Cheyenne

Cheyenne police say a teenager is dead after a shooting on the city's east side.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says police were called to the 1500 block of Taft Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday for a report of gunshots heard inside a residence.

"Upon arrival, officers found a 14-year-old male, who was the apparent victim of a gunshot wound," Farkas said in a news release.

"The juvenile was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center by ambulance where he was pronounced dead," Farkas added.

Lt. Rob Dafoe says there were a number of people in the area when the shooting occurred, but nobody else was injured.

He says officers have been working around-the-clock on the case, but as of Tuesday morning, they didn't have a suspect.

"We have some people of interest, that's about as much as I can tell you," said Dafoe. "Obviously, it's a very involved investigation."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Detective Bureau at (307) 637-6521.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS or by visiting silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.