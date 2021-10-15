‘The Batman’ and Riddler Square Off In New Character Posters

Jeez, DC. Save some stuff for FanDome tomorrow!

Earlier this week, Warner Bros. showed off a preview of the new trailer for The Batman that will premiere tomorrow as part of the online DC FanDome event. Director Matt Reeves also revealed a new image from the film. Now they’ve debuted two new posters for the film as well, one of Robert Pattinson’s (The) Batman, the other of Paul Dano’s (The) Riddler.

Both images are done in the black and red color scheme of all The Batman trailers, logos, and posters so far. The Riddler poster gives us our best look yet at Dano’s version of the character, although it’s still slightly out-of-focus and obscured by all the black and red (presumably the character will still wear some shade of his trademark green in the film). You can see that his jacket does have at least one question mark on it. He’s also holding an envelope addressed to Batman, because the Riddler is a big fan of supporting the U.S. Postal Service.

So here are the posters. First, Pattinson’s Batman.

Warner Bros.

And here’s Dano as the Riddler.

Warner Bros.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman also stars Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Andy Serkis, John Turturro, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. DC FanDome is this Saturday, October 16 at DCFanDome.com. The virtual convention begins at 1PM ET. As the posters both note, The Batman is currently scheduled to open in theaters — and only in theaters — on March 4, 2022. (Warners’ plan to put all of its movies on HBO Max the same time they premiere in theaters ends after 2021.)

