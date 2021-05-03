The Best and Worst Thing About Wyoming

No matter where you live, no matter what state, every place is going to have its ups and downs. There are several positives and negatives for any state regardless of how much you like it or not. In Wyoming, we now know what the best and worst thing about our state is.

24/7 Wall St. recently did the research to seek out what the best and worst thing about each state was. In Wyoming, there are plenty of great things about the state. The fact that we have some amazing scenery to look at almost anywhere we go, or perhaps it is the fact that we actually experience all four seasons here, or it could just be the laid-back atmosphere amongst the good people throughout the community.

There is a lot to choose from. As for what 24/7 Wall St. chose as the best thing in Wyoming, it was the obvious pick: Yellowstone National Park. Here's what they had to say about their choice:

Yellowstone, located primarily in Wyoming, draws in millions of visitors every year and is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. The national park has been getting more than 4 million visitors a year five years in a row.

Of course, with any state, there is a 'worst thing' about the state as well. In Wyoming, it seems that the worst thing is that we have the highest occupational fatality rate. According to 24/7 Wall St.:

Wyoming has the highest occupational fatality rate of any state with 11.5 workplace deaths per 100,000 workers — well above the national rate of 4.1 workplace deaths per 100,000 workers.

Yes, that is a pretty disturbing statistic. Of course, there are other factors to that given some of the types of jobs within our state compared to others.

That being said, I think for the most part, there is definitely much more of an upside to Wyoming than anything and I'll choose to continue enjoying life in southeast Wyoming. Just so long as we all do our part to stay safe in and around the workplace. As long as that happens, we have it pretty good where we are.