The Chicks brought their self-titled 2022 tour to Noblesville, Ind. — a suburb of Indianapolis — on Sunday night (June 19), but the trio's set was cut short just a few songs into the show.

Fan-captured footage of the moment shows frontwoman Natalie Maines apologizing to the crowd, but explaining that the trio would not be able to go on with their performance.

"We'll try one more song. Waiting for this shot to kick in. Not a shot of alcohol! Steroids," Maines says in the clip, before deciding, "I'm so sorry. I just can't pull it off."

Fox59 reports that some fans who were at the show alluded to Maines mentioning her allergies during her time onstage. Even a steroid shot couldn't help her power through the allergies to deliver her usual level of performance, she explained from the stage.

The trio subsequently issued a statement on social media apologizing for the halted show.

"Indianapolis, we are so sorry we could not give you the show you deserved OR the show we wanted to give you," the statement reads. "We will be back Indianapolis!! Hold onto your tickets."

They add, "Ticket holders will be contacted by the official point of purchase with further information. We love you Indianapolis."

The Chicks Tour launched on June 14 in St. Louis, Mo. Its next scheduled stop is on Tuesday (June 21) in Cincinnati, and the tour is set to run through mid-August.