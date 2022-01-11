The Chicks, Stevie Nicks + More Top All-Genre Bonnaroo’s 2022 Lineup

The Chicks, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and Whiskey Myers are among those representing the country genre at Bonnaroo 2022. They're joining a massive all-genre bill featuring headliners Stevie Nicks, J. Cole and Tool, according to the Tennesseean.

Other country-leaning acts performing at this year's event include Grammy-winning bluegrass polymath Billy Strings, roots breakout Joy Oladokun and folk-leaning up-and-comer Sierra Ferrell. This year's Bonnaroo is set for June 16-19 at Manchester, Tenn.'s Great State Park.

It's a momentous occasion for Bonnaroo for a couple different reasons: Nicks — the legendary rocker and Fleetwood Mac frontwoman — is the festival's first-ever female headliner. Also, the event is planning a return after a two-year hiatus. The 2020 event was originally shifted to later in the year, then canceled outright due to COVID-19 pandemic-related concerns. In 2021, the event was once again called off just days before it was set to take place — not because of COVID-19, but due to waterlogged, unsafe campgrounds.

One country-related curveball surrounding the 2022 lineup announcement is the omission of the Grand Ole Opry. In years past, Bonnaroo has put a special spotlight on the revered radio show, carving out a space for the Opry on its 2018 and 2019 bills and planning to do so on the subsequently-cancelled 2020 and 2021 events. 2022, however, will be different. In lieu of an Opry timeslot, the festival has booked EDM performer Gryffin.

Tickets for the 2022 festival will go on sale beginning Thursday (Jan. 13) at 12PM CT. Four-day general admission passes begin at $320, according to Bonnaroo's website.