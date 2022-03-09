When Dwayne Johnson announced on his personal Instagram account that his DC Comics blockbuster Black Adam was moving from July to October, you had to figure that the two other DC movies that were originally supposed to come out before the end of 2022 — The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — would probably get delayed as well.

And sure enough, that’s what Warner Bros. just announced. Basically the company’s entire upcoming DC movie lineup has now been reconfigured. Both The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are coming out in 2023 instead of late 2022, while, in a bit of a surprise, the upcoming Shazam sequel, Fury of the Gods, is actually moving up in the release calendar and will now open in theaters before Christmas of 2022. Here are the new updated releases:

League of Super-Pets: July 29, 2022

July 29, 2022 Black Adam: October 21, 2022

October 21, 2022 Shazam! Fury of the Gods: December 12, 2022

December 12, 2022 Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: March 17, 2023

March 17, 2023 The Flash: June 23, 2023

According to Variety, the delays for The Flash and Aquaman are the result of “Covid-related production delays with visual effects.” That makes it all the more surprising that Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now coming out ahead of the original schedule, and by almost half a year. It was previously expected to open in theaters on June 2, 2023.

The massive shifts in the entire upcoming DC movie release calendar comes as Warner Bros. has the number one film in theaters, with Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Any momentum the company might have gleaned by bringing another big-budget blockbuster to theaters right after The Batman will now be put off until at least the fall, when Black Adam (supposedly) premieres.