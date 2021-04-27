‘The Flintstones’ Sequel Series ‘Bedrock’ In Development At Fox

So much of TV animation springs from The Flintstones. It was the first primetime animated TV series in history, and its tone and style inspired so many imitators, including many shows still on TV to this day. So perhaps it was inevitable that the original item would return for another, updated run.

Today, Fox announced it was working with Warner Bros. Animation to develop a new Flintstones sequel series called Bedrock centered around Fred and Wilma Flintstone’s now grown-up daughter Pebbles. She’ll be voiced by Elizabeth Banks, who is also producing the show.

According to the press release, Bedrock “catches up with the Flintstone family two decades after the original, with Fred on the brink of retirement and 20-something Pebbles embarking on her own career. As the Stone Age gives way to a shiny and enlightened new Bronze Age, the residents of Bedrock will find this evolution harder than a swing from Bamm-Bamm’s club.” The release describes the show as “a primetime animated adult comedy series.” The pilot is written by DC Super Hero Girls’ Lindsay Kerns.

Michael Thorn, the President of Fox Entertainment, had this to say about the show:

Long before the Simpsons and Springfield, the Griffins and Quahog or even when the Belchers started serving burgers on Ocean Avenue, there were the Flintstones and Bedrock. Their imprint on the animation universe is undeniable and the idea of adapting it for today’s audience is a challenge we here at FOX are very much looking forward to taking on with Warner Bros., Elizabeth and Lindsay. No pressure whatsoever, really.

Tied to the news, Fox also announced their Tubi streaming site will begin streaming all 166 episodes of the original Flintstones cartoon starting on May 1. As for Bedrock, if it gets picked up as a series and makes it to Fox, a crossover with The Simpsons feels inevitable.

