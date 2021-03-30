The Hazardous And Hilarious History Of Laramie Cigarettes

Decades before they sponsored the "Little Miss Springfield Beauty Pageant" on The Simpsons, Laramie Cigarettes was one of the most popular brands in the country. The name Laramie is still synonymous with smoking as a brand of rolling papers.

Laramie Cigarettes debuted in the 1930s. After the brand went out of business in the 1950s, the name was used to market a cigarette rolling machine and the trademark is currently owned by HBI International.

In recent years, the brand has appeared on several television shows. On The Simpsons, Laramie "Extra Tar" Cigarettes are endorsed by Itchy + Scratchy and their beloved mascot "Menthol Moose", who represent the company in commercials and at public events in the fictional town of Springfield. Actual advertisements for Laramie Cigarettes have also been featured on The X Files and The Practice.

Interestingly, Laramie is not Wyoming's most famous tobacco brand. Longtime Riverton resident Darrel Winfield was the "Marlboro Man" for over 20 years. In 1968, an advertising executive was scouting locations for a Phillip Morris campaign when he spotted Winfield roping horses. The rugged rancher became the face of the brand and ranks among the most iconic spokesman in the history of advertising, right up there with Itchy and Scratchy.