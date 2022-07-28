The Sorting Hat Has Determined Wyoming’s Hogwarts House

Harry Potter fans know that July 31 is an important day. After all, it's Harry's birthday. So, in honor of Mr. Potter's forty-second birthday, Dish set out to discover every state's Hogwarts House by using over 1000 results from the official Wizarding World sorting quiz and Google trends data. Wyoming's results may shock you.

In case you're rusty on House qualifications, here's a breakdown of traits people exhibit in each house:

Gryffindor

Bravery, courage, and determination. Notable members: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Albus Dumbledore, and Minerva McGonagall.

Slytherin

Cunning, ambition, and shrewdness. Notable members: Draco Malfoy, Voldemort, Merlin, Severus Snape.

Ravenclaw

Wise, clever, and curious. Notable members: Luna Lovegood, Filius Flitwick, Sybill Trelawney, and Garrick Ollivander.

Hufflepuff

Loyal, trustworthy, and hardworking. Notable members: Cedric Diggory, Newt Scamander, Pomona Sprout, Nymphadora Tonks.

Wyoming's Hogwarts House

Being that the Cowboy State is...well, full of cowboys, I assumed we'd sort into Gryffindor. But according to Dish's survey, Wyoming is, in fact, a state of Hufflepuffs.

Disagree? Well, neither did 42% of people surveyed. Only 2% of Hufflepuffs felt they were accurately sorted.

But really, we should give Hufflepuff some love. First off, we don't mind hard work - and aren't we Wyomingites ready to pull ourselves up by our bootstraps? And don't we pride ourselves on following the Code of the West, where we do what has to be done and are tough but fair? Those are definitely Hufflepuff traits, according to the Sorting Hat.

What Other States Are "Hufflepufffs?"

According to Dish's survey, Idaho, Vermont, Kansas, and Arkansas are also in Hufflepuff House.

The majority of the states are actually in Slytherin, followed by Ravenclaw. The smallest house represented in the states is Gryffindor, which only has three states in it: Utah, Michigan, and Connecticut.

Courtesy of US Dish Courtesy of US Dish loading...

What Makes a Person (or State) a Hufflepuff?

Here's how the Sorting Hat describes Hufflepuffs:

"You might belong in Hufflepuff,

Where they are just and loyal,

Those patient Hufflepuffs are true

And unafraid of toil;" - (Rowling, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 2003)

I think that sounds like many folks I know, and definitely traits Wyoming should be proud of. So, how about we show some Hufflepuff Pride?

Oh, and "Happy Birthday, Harry."

