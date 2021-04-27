What does a gigantic summer blockbuster look like on a small screen? We’re going to find out very soon — since The Tomorrow War, which was originally produced by Paramount Pictures and planned for a big theatrical release, is now coming to Amazon Prime Video this July.

The film, directed by The LEGO Batman Movie’s Chris McKay, is a time-traveling action sci-fi movie, with Chris Pratt in the lead. He’s a regular guy from the present who is recruited to travel to the future to help fight a war against some evil aliens. The film’s first trailer should be arriving very shortly, but in the meantime here are the first official images of the movie, featuring Pratt and co-star Yvonne Strahovski:

Other than that one shot of that ruined skyline, and CHris Pratt wearing what looks like a travel coffee cup on his warm, the pictures don’t really give us much detail about the sci-fi side of the movie. Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

The Tomorrow War will be available to stream for Amazon Prime subscribers on July 2 at no additional cost.

Gallery — The Best Movie Taglines in History: