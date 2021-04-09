There’s Finally a Self-Transforming Optimus Prime Toy

Since the dawn of 1980s, there’s been one Holy Grail among toy fans: An Optimus Prime from Transformers that could actually transform itself automatically, just like the character did on the vintage television series. Through the years, Hasbro and other toy manufacturers have made significant improvements in the Optimus toys; recent ones look eerily like the robot from the cartoon. Still, any kind of self-transforming Transformer remained elusive.

Finally, Holy Grail is here: The “Transformers Optimus Prime Auto-Converting Programmable Advanced Robot.” The toy, which is now available for pre-order and was made in conjunction with the robot company Robosen, is 19 inches tall and comes with 80 sound effects (including the actual voice of Transformers actor Peter Cullen), along with those “brrrr-brrrr-brrrr” transforming sounds when it mutates on its own. It can be controlled with your voice, or with the toy’s own mobile app. The official website claims it’s made out of 5,000 components, 60 micrchips, and 27 servos.

You’ll need to go to the Hasbro Pulse website to see the full video of the toy in action, but here’s a GIF to give you a sample of its automatic transformation at the press of a button:

Hasbro

That’s very impressive. Here’s the bad news: It costs $700. For that much, you could buy a PlayStation 5 and still have enough money left over to get about 20 of Hasbro’s Transformers Generations War for Cybertron: Kingdom Core Class WFC-K1 Optimus Primes. Those don’t transform on their own of course. And you can’t put a price on actually achieving a childhood dream. If you want to pre-order, you can do that here.

