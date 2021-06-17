These are the Facts of the Robertson Draw Fire Near Red Lodge

The Robertson Draw Fire is a fire burning south of Red Lodge, Montana near Clark Wyoming, according to InciWeb. The fire continues to burn with no known end in sight, but InciWeb has published a list of facts about the fire to keep the public informed and, most importantly, safe.

These are the facts:

As of June 17, The Robertson Draw Fire is spread across 24,273 acres.

It is being classified as a Wildfire.

Evacuations, as well as Evacuation Warnings are currently in place for numerous areas near the fire.

The Date of Origin of the fireis believed to be Sunday, June 13 2021, beginning at approximately 03:00 p.m.

The fire is believed to be Human Caused and is currently under investigation.

Firefighters are currently focusing their efforts on structure protection and containment.

Brian Jenkins is the Incident Commander of the Northern Rockies Team 4.

The fuels involved with the fire are sage, grass, and timber.

According to InciWeb, The Robertson Fire saw significant fire activity and growth on Tuesday, June 15.

Evacuation Orders are as follows:

The Area south of Highway 308 from Red Lodge to Highway 72, east of 72 to the Wyoming border. This excludes the town of Bearcreek and Belfry.

USDA Forest Service Recreation Residences in Corral Creek, Spring Creek, Snow Creek, and Sheep Creek.

All Campgrounds and trailheads from the Lake Fork north to Red Lodge, including the dispersed camping area just west of Lake Fork Road.

Evacuation Warning are currently in effect for:

The town of Bearcreek

Closures are currently in effect for:

The area south of Highway 212, east to the area along the Beartooth Front and South to the Wyoming border. This does not include the campgrounds and homes along East Side Road. Line Creek Road is closed in Wyoming.

Roads closed to the public include:

Meeteetse Trail Road, Grove Creek Road, and Robertson Draw Road. Only local access is allowed.

According to InciWeb, "an Evacuation Order means that you should leave your home immediately. An Evacuation Warning is issued from the county sheriff and alerts people to be ready to go if needed. People with medical, functional, or other needs should consider evacuating if possible."