This Horse Named Monty Isn’t Getting Up and You Can’t Make Him

When you have a horse named Monty, you will wait for him to get up when he's good and ready and that moment is not now. A new video shows this horse with attitude taking it easy and don't expect his break to end any time soon.

There's an interesting backstory to Monty. The video description indicates that he has no underlying health issues meaning there's no medical reason for him to sit like this. Monty sits like this because Monty wants to. Here's part of what his owner shared:

Monty is a horse who, at times, likes to sit in the field like a dog and take in the view and surrounding area around him. He is completely content and at peace when he does this and has often been compared to Eeyore the donkey from Winnie the Pooh.

When your horse can be compared to a donkey, expect stubbornness to be the order of the day.

To fully appreciate Monty, you need to see him "in action" and I've put "in action" in quotes because the only "action" is Monty taking life easy.

Never underestimate the power of a horse's personality. You wouldn't want Monty to be any other way. If Monty wants to continue sitting like a dog, you can bet that's exactly what he will do until he decides otherwise.

