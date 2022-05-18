This Is Wyoming’s Cutest Shop And It’s In Laramie

Now, I'm not going to say I've been to every little shop or business in Wyoming to know if this is(completely) true, BUT, Laramie is home to the cutest shop in Wyoming. Maybe America.

If you've ever strolled down 2nd street in Laramie from, let's say the Library and Bonds Brewing, you'll cross Garfield, and immediately on your right, you'll see a very interesting-looking building. There are plenty of pretty flowers planted around the outside with some seating in a fenced-in storefront. You've found The Sugar Mouse Cupcake House & Tea Shoppe. This is a gem in the Gem City, for sure.

You'll walk in and feel like you've stumbled into tea time in Wonderland. There are pink, little tea accessories and benches. All you really need is for a rabbit with a pocket watch to run in.

On top of their absolutely gorgeous decor and fun environment, you'll see a full counter loaded with the best cupcakes you've ever seen in your life. They're huge! They're decorated beautifully and they're all for the taking, well, you have to buy them, but you understand what I'm getting at.

This HAS to be the place to get cupcakes for any occasion. I bet they were crazy busy with graduation season happening right now. There were plenty of UW grads that probably got some great cupcakes after 4 years(5 years if you're me) of study.

My wife and I bought four cupcakes and they were incredible. I got a Snickers flavored and German Chocolate style, while my wife went with Raspberry Cream and Red Velvet. They didn't last long. It's like a little cake.

Take a look at some of the pics from my last trip.

Look At This Gorgeous Shop In Laramie! Sugar Mouse in Laramie is the cutest shop in Wyoming