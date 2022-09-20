This Wyoming Road Named Windiest In America!

Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.

This is why we can't have nice things.

Seriously, though, if you saw a report that some other state took the claim of having the windiest highway in the country, wouldn't you give a side-eye to whoever said that? I mean, we live that life.

Check out the video below to see the most windy road in America, and it has ties to Southeast Wyoming if you're wondering.

They gave the honor to I-80 between Laramie and Rawlins, which I don't think any would dispute. Really, anywhere on I-80 in Wyoming is chaos. We also have to deal with road closures due to the wind, not just on I-80, but also I-25, so we're getting hit all around us with high winds across the Cowboy State.

I think it's wild that they created the road in the 70s and were like, this will be fine, then the road was covered in blown snow and someone was like, maybe we should do something about this.

You live, you learn, then get snow fences. What? Did you think I was going to say Loves? I don't think the mightiest diaper could shield I-80 from blowing snow, though, I'm sure they're fine diapers.

