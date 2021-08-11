There's a budding singer and songwriter in Thomas Rhett's household. On Aug. 9, the singer posted an adorable video of his oldest daughter, Willa Gray, telling fans she recorded her first song! It’s everything you’d expect vocally to come out of a 6-year-old, but it’s the lyrics that are too funny, yet relatable at the same time.

Before teasing the debut, the father-daughter duo shared the name of the song. A little camera shy, Willa Gray lets fans know the title of her project is “Willa Gray's First Song." You've got to love it — straight to the point!

When it comes to the lyrics, Willa Gray makes sure to keep them very raw and tied to what she has experienced in her young life.

“You don’t have to do nothing for yourself,” she opens the song, and continues that statement for a few seconds.

Then, she launches into her next bit, singing about her sisters and friends. The naming of her friends gets a little hard to hear, but this is what we can best make out of what she’s serenading:

“Your name is Willa Gray / I wanna come to play / With Lennon, Everleigh, and Adeline ..."

Naturally, like any young kid, she never wants playtime to end. Willa Gray sings:

“Anybody doesn’t have to go home / You can spend the night with us.”

Short, sweet, and straight to the point is how Willa Gray likes to roll.

Viewers on Instagram loved the hilariously sweet video, with many adding the fire emoji and noting that the song is epic.

This isn’t the first time Willa Gray has gotten to take a ride in the driver’s seat with her country music father. She's had a taste of the performing lifestyle, joining Rhett several times on stage. It's not an easy thing to be that young and stand up in front of thousands of concertgoers —you go, girl!

Back in 2019, Rhett sang a song he wrote for his daughters, “To the Guys Who Date My Girls," with Willa Gray by his side.

Rhett and wife Lauren Akins adopted Willa Gray in 2017 and now have three little girls together: Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 3, and Lennon, 1. They are also expecting their fourth child, another girl, in November.

In addition to Willa Gray's new tune, Rhett surprised fans on August 6 with a new song of his own, "Redneck Be Like." It’s full of fun, uptempo beats that will be perfect for live concerts.

The singer returns to the road on Aug. 13.

See Country Music Dads With Their Kids

Country Stars Share Their Fathers' Best Advice