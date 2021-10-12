Though life has peaks and valleys, Thomas Rhett's dedication and love for wife Lauren Akins never wavers. In a sweet message posted on social media in acknowledgement of the couple's ninth wedding anniversary, Rhett continues to dote on his wife, who is pregnant with their fourth daughter currently.

"This picture was taken in a field in Tennessee in 2011," the post begins, mentioning a sepia photo that shows a much younger version of the two. Rhett and Akins met in the sixth grade and grew up as friends, but started dating as teens in high school.

Realizing that they were meant for each other didn't seem to take long after that — Rhett says he "knew from this one night," meaning the photo from 2011, "that we were gonna get married and grow old together."

The country star's premonition worked out.

"Here we are 9 years into marriage. I’m thankful to god everyday that You said yes to marrying me!" he says. "What a wild ride of just being us two for 5 years, to now having 3 beautiful baby girls, to almost welcoming our 4th baby! What is life?!?!"

Rhett-Akins baby No. 4, another little girl, is due to make an entrance in the world in November. She'll be welcomed by big sisters Willa Gray, 5, Ada James, 4, and Lennon Love, 1.

Rhett ends his note to Lauren by looking forward to their future together. "I love you so much Lauren Akins and I can’t wait to see what the next 50 years has to hold for us," he writes.

Akins also acknowledged the couple's ninth anniversary with an Instagram post, sharing a photo from their wedding day.

"So grateful for this life with you and our babies,” the caption reads, in part. “Thank you for loving me so well over the years of us."