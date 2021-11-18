TikToker Draws Longmire For Wyoming’s Top Show

rufus young

I'm not sure, but I think we're heading to a giant boom in TV series and movies based in Wyoming. We obviously have had movies and TV series here before, but I think the mountain life has people more interested in living out their rugged cowboy fantasies even more now. I mean, even Dexter came back to be in the middle of nowhere, remotely in Upstate New York. So, it's seeming more and more that people are wanting to experience a life that isn't so common elsewhere.

I totally get it. Watching the new season of Yellowstone totally has me thinking, "I could work in a bunkhouse" or "why didn't I move out this way after college and just do ranch work". I mean, in my early 20s I probably would have loved it, in my mid 30s now, I much prefer what I do for a living.

Get our free mobile app

All of that western/rugged lifestyle aside, a TikToker decided to draw the TV series that is set in each state and put it on a map. It's pretty cool to look at, and it looks like the last one the artist went with was in Wyoming. I'm saying that because there was a #50 next to Wyoming. Just doing some simple calculations, here, no reinventing the wheel.

Check it out.

 

 

 

 

Honestly, I want a poster of that. How cool does that look? The Yellowstone one from Montana is pretty sweet, as well. That's just an awesome silhouette of Longmire. Also, I have no idea what show they put in Colorado. It just kind of looked like Friends.

30 Wyoming Attractions To Visit

10 Of The Most Famous Wyomingites In History

We asked our listeners to tell us who they thought was the most famous Wyomingite in History, here are the top 10 picks. NOTE: To be a Wyomingite you do NOT have to be born here, but you DO have to have lived here for at least a year.
Filed Under: Longmire
Categories: Features
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top