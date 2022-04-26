Tim McGraw Shares His Perfect Birthday Ahead of His 55th

Tim McGraw has a milestone birthday coming up on May 1 — he's turning 55 — but by the sound of it, he's hoping for a quiet celebration.

"I'm not a big birthday celebrator," the singer explains in an interview with his record label. "In fact, our whole family, we're not big birthday celebrators. I mean, we have parties and stuff like that every now and then for big ones, but we're not big birthday celebrators, and I don't have anything planned."

So for the big 5-5, McGraw explains, he'll probably mark the occasion with a quiet night in.

"To me, a perfect night on my 55th birthday would be to hang with my wife on the couch and watch a great movie," he continues.

McGraw's wife, of course, is fellow country superstar Faith Hill. The pair — who recently co-starred in the Yellowstone prequel 1883 — typically celebrate each other's birthdays with sweet messages on social media. But beyond that, McGraw says, they don't typically look back at their lives so far — their focus is more on what the next chapter in their careers might be, and on being great parents to their three adult daughters.

"Even turning 55, I still feel like I've got a lot more to offer," McGraw continues. "Still feel like I've got a lot more to learn about music and acting and fatherhood and bein' a husband and bein' a good person. And I think it's more about looking forward."

Maybe eventually he'll take more of a nostalgic, armchair approach to life, he allows. "One of these days, hopefully, I'll sit in my chair and kick back and look back at my life. And also having kids — you know, I have a 25-year-old, a 23-year-old and a 20-year-old — I'm enjoying sittin' back and watchin' their lives progress."

McGraw is currently on tour with opening act Russell Dickerson. Those shows continue through the end of July.

