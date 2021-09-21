Watch Tim McGraw’s Sexy and Sweet Birthday Message to Wife Faith Hill

Tim McGraw revisited wife Faith Hill's most popular music video to wish her Happy Birthday on Tuesday (Sept. 21). Its pivot from her steamy, satin-drenched late '90s clip to now is awe-inducing.

On social media, McGraw played back a 20-year-old interview with Diane Sawyer where she asks him how he feels when he sees Hill's "Breathe" music video from 1999. The video finds Hill barely covered in satin sheets as she sings a yearning love song.

"It's my wife," he says. "It's like I wanna call my college buddies and say, ‘Hey, I'm married to her.'"

Fast forward to today, when McGraw, age 54, sits in his living room wishing Hill a Happy Birthday. "I still feel the exact same way, even more so," he says. "You caught up with me finally. I wouldn’t change anything for the world and I love you."

The "you caught up with me" line is a reference to their age: Hill turns 54 years old as well this month — something that might surprise those who vividly remember a time when she dominated country airplay charts and the couple dominated news headlines.

That's not to say too much has changed. Both Hill and McGraw have been in the news plenty this summer as they prepare to star in the Yellowstone prequel 1883 on Paramount+. The couple will play James and Margaret Dutton, the 19th century founders of what would become John Dutton's Montana ranch more than 100 years later.

Musically, Hill's last singles were a pair of duets with McGraw from their The Rest of Our Life album. Her last single as a solo artist was "American Heart" from 2012.