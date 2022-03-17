Tim McGraw's oldest daughter has caused quite a stir on her social media by spoofing one of her famous father's album covers.

Gracie, 24, took to Instagram to show off a side-by-side of Tim's Not a Moment Too Soon cover and her own version. Of course, hers involves a little photoshopping, as she's seen with a clearly-drawn-on handlebar mustache to match dad's. She's just missing a signature cowboy hat and oversized button-up shirt!

"Like father, like son," she writes in the caption. Gracie is the oldest daughter of McGraw and Faith Hill's three girls, with Maggie and Audrey falling in line after.

The patriarch of the McGraw family released Not a Moment Too Soon in 1994. The project features notable songs like "Down on the Farm" and "Indian Outlaw." For those keeping track, it was the second studio album McGraw put out in his early days.

Fast forward to 2022, and the "7500 OBO" singer is currently on a headlining tour, which will run until July 31. Russell Dickerson and Alexandra Kay are serving as supporting acts.

Recently, McGraw pulled his 1883 castmates on stage with him at a show in Norco, Calif. The group engaged in a rambunctious "I Like It, I Love It" singalong.

50 Essential '90s Country Songs: