Tim McGraw is a gloating father of three girls: Gracie, 24, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 19. So when it came for his middle daughter to celebrate another year around the sun, he wasn’t going to keep how honored he is to be her father to himself.

The singer posted a selfie-style video to Instagram on August 12 — Maggie's 23rd birthday — gushing about how proud their entire family is of her, and what she brings to the world.

“Happy Birthday to my daughter, Maggie — We’re so proud of the woman you’re becoming and I’m so inspired by your passion," McGraw writes in the caption.

In the video, he notes how happy and proud he and wife Faith Hill are of all three of their daughters, but Maggie especially on this day. "You girls are just incredible young ladies. You’re strong, opinionated for sure … all of you," he observes with a chuckle.

Maggie had been studying at Stanford University and is working to obtain her Master's degree in Sustainability Science and Practice, per the superstar. She graduated this summer, and McGraw celebrated that momentous occasion, too, with photos from her graduation.

"We are so incredibly proud of our Maggie May!!!! She graduated from her Master's program at Stanford University this weekend and what a celebration,” he said at the time. “I have such admiration for her work ethic, her fierce love of her family and especially her passion to make the world a better place ..."

She's stepping into a new year of life with grand accomplishments under her belt — something McGraw didn't miss when encouraging her publicly on her birthday.

"This is a special year for you. You’ve worked your tail off — you earned your Master's degree from Stanford this year. You’ve got such a bright future ahead of you” he shares, beaming. He closes the video saying again how proud he and Faith are.

It's also a big week for McGraw and Hill’s youngest daughter, Audrey, who will be the lead role in McGraw's new music video, which premieres on Friday (Aug. 13).

