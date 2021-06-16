Tim McGraw is beaming with pride in a new social media post that gushes on daughter Maggie, who just graduated from Stanford University with her Master's Degree.

Photos shared on McGraw's Instagram, Twitter and Facebook show the 22-year-old in graduation robes with a big smile on her face. Her future is bright, but far away from her parents' line of work. Maggie's impact will be felt in a different way.

"We are so incredibly proud of our Maggie May," McGraw writes before sharing that his oldest daughter graduated from the Stanford University Masters program last weekend. "I have such admiration for her work ethic, her fierce love of her family and especially her passion to make the world a better place ... Go get 'em my sweet girl!"

Maggie McGraw's profile page at the Stanford University website shows she got her Master's in Sustainability Science and Practice. She's previously held internships with conservation policy organizations, with a focus on marine life. Often someone with a Sustainability degree will work with companies to build more environmentally-friendly practices.

Like all three of his daughters, Maggie pops up on occasion on social media pages controlled by McGraw and his wife Faith Hill. She once took a memorable road trip with Hill back to school. She may also be remembered for singing with the family dog.