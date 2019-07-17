Tim McGraw: Did You Know These 10 Facts About the Country Star?

Fun facts about country music superstar Tim McGraw go beyond his 10 No. 1 albums, 25 chart-topping hits and numerous lucrative tours from throughout a lengthy career that dates back to the early 1990s and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Like many other celebrities, McGraw's time away from the spotlight includes hobbies, business ventures and family bonding, making him as well-rounded as the characters in the Louisiana native's best-loved songs.

Before stardom, McGraw lived in relative anonymity as a college student, aspiring singer and Keith Whitley superfan, proving his everyman image and reliance on faith and family to be grounded in a past that's relatable to many in his audience.

With all of that in mind, read on to learn more about the man behind that black cowboy hat. These 10 fast facts span from McGraw's childhood to his current status as one of this young century's most decorated recording artists: