Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s oldest daughter, Gracie, turned to social media to show off a new tattoo that honors her parents and her country roots.

Gracie McGraw is following in her famous parents' footsteps when it comes to pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. Gracie is an aspiring actress (and can sing, too!) out in Los Angeles, posting her work often on her Instagram.

The family of five are close, and although she’s far away from home, Gracie recently found a way to keep “home” close to her.

The 23-year-old posted a picture of a new tattoo on Monday (April 26) — a dainty cowboy boot on her left forearm.

“T & F for T & F. Iris for Tennessee. Magnolia for Louisiana and Mississippi. Boot cuz YEEHAW,” Gracie captioned the photo.

The caption described the detail inside the cowboy boot, showing the love she has for her parents. T & F stand for her parents, Tim and Faith — they live in Tennessee, and it’s where Gracie goes back home.

Then, the magnolia represents Louisiana, where McGraw is from, as well as Mississippi, where Hill was born and raised. Of course, given her country roots, all of these sentimental images wrapped up in a cowboy boot just makes sense!

From photos the oldest McGraw daughter has posted on social media, this doesn’t seem to be her first tattoo. Gracie also has two others on her wrist and shoulder.

While Gracie is out getting new ink reminding her of home, you can find her father at their second home. A very tanned and chiseled McGraw posted a photo to Instagram of his latest catch just days ago.

“Another great day out on the water... got a wahoo!!!!!,” he captioned the photo.

McGraw and Hill have a home in the Bahamas. Their private island retreat has been listed for sale for $35 million, but they've still been spending time there recently.