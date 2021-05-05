Tim McGraw turned to social media to wish his oldest daughter, Gracie, a happy birthday on Wednesday (May 5). The country superstar posted two videos that show him and his daughter singing a classic song together to celebrate her turning 24.

McGraw posted clips of himself and Gracie in the car together, singing along to Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb as they deliver their hit duet, "What Kind of Fool," from Streisand's 1981 album Guilty. Released as the third single from the album, "What Kind of Fool" scored the pair a Top 10 hit on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and reached No. 1 on the Adult Contemporary chart.

In the clip below, McGraw and Gracie sing together in the car as they are rolling down the road, with her smiling as they emulate the unique staccato delivery that is Gibb's signature. Her voice rings out strong and clear as she sings Streisand's part, while her famous father takes Gibb's lower harmony.

"Happy birthday to my oldest baby girl.....24!" he writes to accompany the clips. "I'm so proud of her! She is so talented and capable....she can do anything she sets her mind to.....above all, she has a heart of gold, loves her family and friends unconditionally, she is simply a jewel in this world and I am so proud of the young woman she has become..... Gracie, u make a daddy so proud!!! I love you."

"Ps....I know u figured out Cinco de Mayo was your birthday, waaay before I realized you did!!!" he finishes.

McGraw and Faith Hill married in October of 1996, and the couple welcomed Gracie in May of 1997. Sister Maggie followed in 1998, and they welcomed their third and final daughter, Audrey, in 2001.

Gracie McGraw currently lives in Los Angeles, where she is pursuing a career of her own in acting and singing. She recently turned to social media to reveal a new tattoo that honors her father and her mother, as well as her country roots.