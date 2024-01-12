Todd and Juile Chrisley have sold their spectacular estate in Nashville amid serving time in prison, and pictures show a stunning, very upscale residence that's worth every penny of its impressive asking price.

The former stars of Chrisley Knows Best bought their estate in the Music City suburb of Brentwood for $3.4 million in 2019, and they renovated it and put it back on the market just months later, asking $4.75 million, according to Variety.

The 6-bedroom, 10-bathroom, 13,279-square-foot luxury residence is a European-style villa with a white brick exterior, and it sits on just over an acre of perfectly maintained grounds.

The estate features the finest interior finishes, including hand-painted wallpaper in the stately dining room, fumed oak and custom finishes in the formal study and a professional chef's kitchen.

Other high-end amenities include:

A separate caterer's kitchen

Two custom laundry rooms

A cedar closet with an additional washer and dryer for storing extra clothes out of season

A wet bar

An indoor sports court

Four fireplaces

A garage with parking for eight vehicles

The exterior of the estate is just as impressive, boasting a stone-tiled fireplace, a built-in grill and snack bar and a swimming pool with a circular spa.

The Chrisleys listed the lavish property amid allegations of financial impropriety. A grand jury indicted them on 12 counts of tax evasion, conspiracy, bank fraud and wire fraud in August of 2019. They pleaded not guilty to the charges but were convicted in 2022 and sentenced to a total of 19 years in prison, which they began serving in January of 2023.

The former reality TV stars sold their Nashville home in an off-the-books deal that closed in April of 2023, according to online property sites, receiving $5.2 million for the sale. As TMZ points out, it's unlikely they will get to keep any of the proceeds of the sale, since they have been ordered to pay more than $17 million in restitution for their crimes.

Scroll through the photos below to see inside the Chrisleys' spectacular Nashville estate.

PICTURES: See Inside Todd + Julie Chrisley's $5.2 Million Nashville Estate Todd and Juile Chrisley have sold their spectacular estate in Nashville amid serving time in prison for fraud, and pictures show a stunning, very upscale residence that's worth every penny of its massive asking price. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker