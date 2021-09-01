Top 40 Country Songs for September 2021

The Top 40 country songs for September 2021 list includes an astounding 12 collaborations, including the song at No. 1. Everyone is partnering up for a radio hit in 2021!

A full 10 percent of the songs on this list are co-sponsored by a country Luke (Bryan and Combs), and there's two more from Florida Georgia Line and Kenny Chesney. The No. 1 song was just released last month, however. "If I Didn't Love You" jumps from No. 5 to No. 1 as it flies up all pertinent country music charts in just six weeks.

What song on the radio can you not get enough of? Both Kane Brown and Keith Urban make strong debuts this month. Lainey Wilson continues her long stroll to No. 1. Click any link below to hear the song, and be sure to tweet at us if you think we got it right (or wrong).

The list of Top 40 country songs of September 2021 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

More Country Top 40: August 2021July 2021June 2021 May 2021April 2021March 2021February 2021January 2021December 2020November 2020October 2020 | Top 10 Songs of All of 2021

Top 40 Country Songs for September 2021:

40. Frank Ray, “Country’d Look Good On You”
39. Lauren Alaina, With Jon Pardi, "Getting Over Him"  — NEW SITTING PRETTY ON TOP OF THE WORLD ALBUM OUT SEPT. 3! 
38. Matt Stell, “That Ain’t Me No More”
37. Russell Dickerson, “Home Sweet”
36. Parker McCollum, “To Be Loved by You”
35. Garth Brooks, “That’s What Cowboys Do”
34. Dierks Bentley, Breland & Hardy, “Beers on Me”
33. Michael Ray, “Whiskey and Rain”
32. Priscilla Block, “Just About Over You”
31. Tim McGraw, “7500 OBO”
30. Lady A, “Like a Lady”
29. Carly Pearce, “Next Girl”NEW 29: WRITTEN IN STONE ALBUM OUT SEPT. 17!
28. Callista Clark, “It’s Cause I Am”
27. Scotty McCreery, “You Time” NEW SAME TRUCK ALBUM OUT SEPT. 17! 
26. Kenny Chesney, “Knowing You”
25. Dustin Lynch Feat. Mackenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”
24. Jon Pardi, “Tequila Little Time”
23. Kelsea Ballerini & Kenny Chesney, “Half of My Hometown”
22. Eric Church, “Heart on Fire”
21. Zac Brown Band, “Same Boat”
20. Nelly & Florida Georgia Line, “Lil Bit”
19. Jameson Rodgers (Feat. Luke Combs), “Cold Beer Calling My Name”
18. Elvie Shane, “My Boy”
17. Kane Brown, “One Mississippi”
16. Keith Urban, “Wild Hearts” — HIGHEST DEBUT!
15. Chris Young & Kane Brown, “Famous Friends”
14. Lee Brice, “Memory I Don’t Mess With” - BIGGEST JUMP, UP 18 SPOTS!
13. Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley, “Freedom Was a Highway”
12. Luke Combs, “Forever After All”
11. Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”
10. Jordan Davis (Feat. Luke Bryan), “Buy Dirt”
9. Elle King & Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”
8. Justin Moore, “We Didn’t Have Much”
7. Luke Combs, “Cold as You”
6. Thomas Rhett, “Country Again”
5. Old Dominion, “I Was on a Boat That Day” — LAST MONTH'S NO. 1 SONG!
4. Ryan Hurd With Maren Morris, “Chasing After You”
3. Lainey Wilson, “Things a Man Oughta Know”
2. Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
1. Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”

Top Country Songs of 2021, Ranked

You'll find much more than just the Top 10 Country Songs of 2021 on this list.

Our team has sourced fans to create 10 superlatives for this mid-year version of the year-end songs list. Best Country Tearjerker? Best Country Baby-Maker? Best Country Breakup Song of 2021? Keith Urban, Carly Pearce, Chris Bandi and more help make up this portion of the Top Country Songs list, while hitmakers like Thomas Rhett and Little Big Town lead the 10 best songs portion.

Did your favorite song of 2021 make this list? To be considered, the song must have been released in 2021 or have actively charted for a portion of the year (see "Wine, Beer, Whiskey"). New artists including Lainey Wilson, Breland and Triston Marez crack the Top 10. Let us know your favorite song of 2021 at Twitter or email, at staff@tasteofcountry.com.
Filed Under: Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Ryan Hurd, Walker Hayes
Categories: Country Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top